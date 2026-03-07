South Korea confident before WBC clash with Japan

“Our national team has really grown stronger. I think we might even be able to beat Japan.”Kim Do-young, a 23-year-old infielder for the KIA Tigers on South Korea’s national baseball team, made the remark Wednesday after the team’s opening Group C game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Powered by four home runs, South Korea defeated the Czech Republic 11-4, securing its first victory in a WBC group-stage opener in 17 years. South Korea will face host nation and defending champion Japan in its second group-stage game at 7 p.m. on Friday.South Korea last defeated Japan in a senior national team matchup in the semifinals of the 2015 WBSC Premier12, a 4-3 victory. Since then, the two sides have met 11 times, with South Korea recording one draw and 10 losses. A 7-7 tie in the second game of the K-Baseball Series on Nov. 16 last year at Tokyo Dome at least allowed South Korea to avoid an 11-game losing streak.Japan’s roster appears even stronger this time. Eight players currently active in Major League Baseball have joined the squad, including Shohei Ohtani, 32, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 28, who helped lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title last year.South Korea struck first in its matchup against Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, scoring three early runs. However, its pitching staff could not contain Japan’s powerful lineup, and the game ended in a 13-4 defeat. The circumstances were difficult at the time, as South Korea had suffered a surprising 8-7 upset loss to Australia the previous day. This time, however, the team enters the matchup after winning its opener and having a day of rest. Another difference is the addition of several Korean American players to the roster.Shay Whitcomb, 28, of the Houston Astros organization, hit home runs in consecutive at-bats in the third and fifth innings against the Czech Republic. “Japan is truly a world-class team, and there are many players I personally respect,” Whitcomb said. “But it is also a team we really want to beat. I understand we have been on a losing streak against them, and I hope we can change that with a strong performance this time.”Jermar Jones, 29, of the Detroit Tigers organization, also made key contributions. With one out and runners on first and third in the second inning, he delivered an RBI single and later added a solo home run in the eighth inning that effectively sealed the victory.Manager Ryu Ji-hyun said the team has focused on improving lineup balance. “In the past, our lineup leaned heavily toward left-handed hitters,” he said. “After taking charge, I tried to create better balance between left- and right-handed hitters. In that process, players like Whitcomb and Jones, who are right-handed hitters, joined the national team.”“In the past, opposing teams often found it easier to manage their pitching against us,” he added. “Now they may have more decisions to consider.”Ryu said the team would use Thursday’s rest day to regroup and finalize the starting lineup for the game against Japan. When a Japanese reporter asked whether he could reveal the starting pitcher, Ryu replied, “If you tell me Japan’s starter first, then I might tell you ours.”Japanese media outlets expect left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, 35, of the Los Angeles Angels, to start against South Korea. Kikuchi previously played alongside Ryu Hyun-jin, 39, now with the Hanwha Eagles, during their time with the Toronto Blue Jays. Kikuchi’s fastball can reach 99 mph, or about 159 kilometers per hour. However, he has also been known to surrender occasional unexpected home runs, a reputation that dates back to his days with the Seibu Lions in Nippon Professional Baseball.That vulnerability could be magnified at Tokyo Dome, where the tournament is being played. The stadium is widely known for producing home runs, and the term “dome run” is commonly used among fans. Air currents created within the dome structure can help batted balls travel farther, increasing the likelihood of home runs.For that reason, pitchers who excel at inducing ground balls often perform well at Tokyo Dome. Right-hander Dane Dunning, 32, of the Seattle Mariners, who recently joined the South Korean national team, is widely known among South Korean Major League fans for his ability to generate ground balls. Ko Young-pyo, 35, of the KT Wiz, and Son Ju-young, 28, of the Hanwha Eagles, are also known for that style. Ryu Hyun-jin likewise relies heavily on inducing ground balls.However, South Korea’s main objective in the tournament is not simply defeating Japan but advancing to the quarterfinals. The team is scheduled to face Taiwan in its third group-stage game at noon on Saturday, leaving limited room to deploy all of its pitching resources in a single matchup.Team captain Lee Jung-hoo, 28, of the San Francisco Giants, said the atmosphere at Tokyo Dome will likely favor Japan. “During the Korea-Japan game, the crowd will probably be overwhelmingly behind Japan, so the atmosphere will feel different,” he said. “But if we stay composed and play the way we usually do, we should be able to handle it.”Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com