Trump dismisses Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who spearheaded the Donald Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies and became the focus of repeated controversies, was abruptly dismissed Wednesday. The move marks the first Cabinet-level change in President Donald Trump’s second administration.Noem drew fierce criticism earlier this year after describing two U.S. citizens who were fatally shot during an operation targeting undocumented immigrants in January as “domestic terrorists.” She was also embroiled in a series of additional controversies, including allegations of budget misuse tied to a costly self-promotional advertising campaign and reports of an extramarital affair.Trump confirmed the decision in a post on Truth Social, writing, “I am pleased to announce that U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma will assume the position of Secretary of Homeland Security effective on the 31st.” He added that Noem would move to a newly created role as special envoy for “The Shield of the Americas.”A congressional hearing held Monday is widely viewed as the immediate trigger for Noem’s removal. Lawmakers at the hearing sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security over the cost of an advertising campaign featuring Noem, which totaled $220 million, or about 330 billion won.At the time, Noem defended the spending, saying the campaign had been approved by the president. Trump, however, reportedly reacted angrily and said that claim was “not true at all.”Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com