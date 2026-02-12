InnoDtech, AI-based orthodontics solution 'Dr.AlignNavi' received attention in the global market

Bo-hoon Joo, CEO of innoDtech / source=IT DongA

InnoDtech has developed Dr.AlignNavi, an AI-powered Clinical Decision Support System (AI CDSS) designed to assist in formulating orthodontic treatment plans. Dr.AlignNavi analyzes a patient's 3D oral scan data to present simulations for five different orthodontic strategies. Dentists can intuitively verify success probabilities, stability indices, and estimated durations, enabling the creation of more effective treatment plans. A major advantage of Dr.AlignNavi is its ability to shorten the treatment planning process—which previously took over a week—to under three minutes. Through this, dentists can save time and effort, while patients can enhance their understanding of their treatment and increase their trust in practitioners.To pioneer global markets for Dr.AlignNavi, innoDtech has been participating in international exhibitions such as CES in the United States and the International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition(AEEDC) in Abu Dhabi. Local dentists and dental experts have responded positively to the efficiency and accuracy of Dr.AlignNavi. Based on this reception, innoDtech is currently engaged in substantive discussions regarding implementation with partners in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Tangible results are expected within this year.We met with Bo-hoon Joo, the CEO of innoDtech, to discuss the achievements of Dr.AlignNavi and the company's participation in global exhibitions.I am Bo-hoon Joo of innoDtech. I studied orthodontics in the United States and have practiced as an orthodontic specialist in both the U.S. and Korea. Currently, I also serve as the chief representative dentist at STAR 28 Dental Clinic. I founded innoDtech to revitalize the distribution of orthodontic treatment in Korea, based on the data, experience, and know-how I accumulated over 30 years of practice.Since its establishment in 2019, innoDtech has provided the clear aligner solution ClaraAI and the AI-based collaborative treatment support solution Dr.AlignNavi, with the core goal of standardizing and objectifying orthodontic treatment. Initially, we focused our business on clear aligner manufacturing technology, but we later expanded into the AI-based software sector to resolve inefficiencies occurring throughout the entire orthodontic process. Currently, as a dental tech company, we are focusing on creating digital orthodontic solutions that can be applied not only in Korea but also in the global market.The most critical aspect of the orthodontic process is the treatment plan that designs tooth movement. One must set goals according to the patient's situation, create two to three treatment plans, and then derive the optimal one. This is not an easy task, even for an orthodontic specialist. It requires significant time and effort, as well as deep experience and know-how, because side effects can occur if the patient's situation is not fully considered.Consequently, I felt the need for a solution that allows dentists to establish treatment plans quickly and effectively. I determined that this was an indispensable solution for realizing innoDtech's founding goal: "Implementing a world where anyone can easily receive orthodontic treatment." This is the reason we developed Dr.AlignNavi.Dr.AlignNavi is an AI-based collaborative treatment support solution that assists dentists in establishing treatment plans. By providing core components of orthodontic treatment—such as diagnosis, planning, and simulation—it supports dentists in making decisions based on more consistent and objective criteria.When a patient's oral 3D scan data is input, Dr.AlignNavi separates and analyzes tooth objects to diagnose malocclusion. It then suggests five orthodontic strategies suitable for the patient's condition: Full alignment (Simple), Anterior retention (Hold AP), Arch expansion (Expand), Interproximal reduction (IPR), and Post-extraction orthodontics. Dentists can verify each strategy through simulation and compare or modify them on a single screen.For your information, during development, it was called Dr.DentAI, but we changed the name to Dr.AlignNavi for the official launch to clearly express that it is an orthodontic-focused solution. In the future, we plan to develop solutions for various dental fields such as implants and prosthodontics, and we intend to name the platform encompassing all those solutions Dr.DentAI.Over my 30 years as an orthodontic specialist, I have collected data from actual successful treatment cases. I possess more than 5,000 data sets, including dental photos, X-rays, and 3D scan data from before, during, and after treatment stages. These are not simple images; they are data sets with high medical value, containing relational information such as tooth positions, movement patterns, occlusal changes, and dental arch structures. We trained the AI based on this and refined it through repeated verification. Thanks to this, we were able to complete an AI model specifically optimized for orthodontics.The biggest differentiator of Dr.AlignNavi is the function that compares and recommends five treatment plans using simulations. While existing solutions provide a single result, Dr.AlignNavi simultaneously presents five treatment plans reflecting different conditions such as tooth movement, occlusal changes, treatment duration, and stability. Instead of relying on a single outcome, dentists can compare treatment processes by condition at a glance and select the most appropriate strategy quickly and accurately.Visualization is also a strength. Dr.AlignNavi shows the tooth movement process through 3D graphic-based simulations for each strategy and treatment stage. You can compare each strategy on one screen and check success probabilities, stability indices, and estimated durations in specific figures. Patients can also see the direction, speed, and step-by-step changes of tooth movement through 3D graphics, allowing them to preview how their orthodontic treatment will progress. This enhances understanding of the treatment and trust in the dentists.Furthermore, dentists can save time and effort. Previously, it took more than a week for a practitioner to create a treatment plan, but with Dr.AlignNavi, this can be shortened to under three minutes. We are providing an environment where dentists can focus on improving treatment results.Dr.AlignNavi is a solution that can also contribute to the development of the dental industry. Orthodontics is a field where results heavily depend on the experience and subjective judgment of the practitioner, but using Dr.AlignNavi can reduce the deviation between different dentists.In the case of orthodontic treatment, while systems vary slightly by country, the processes are similar, making Dr.AlignNavi advantageous for global market expansion. Therefore, we are actively participating in global exhibitions to enter the international market. Furthermore, through close discussions with local partners, we are sequentially proceeding with certification procedures to ensure compliance with regional regulations. We are also preparing local language support and region-specific marketing strategies.Last year, starting with CES 2025 held in Las Vegas in January, we participated in the International Dental Show(IDS) 2025 in Cologne, Germany in March, and DENTECH CHINA 2025 in Shanghai, China in October.This year, we participated in CES 2026 and AEEDC 2026 in January. We also received an Innovation Award at CES 2026. Dr.AlignNavi was recognized for its innovation in various aspects, including its real-time treatment planning automation, originality, and user utility.Since each exhibition has a different character, at CES, we emphasized technological innovation and scalability as an AI-based platform, while at professional dental exhibitions like AEEDC, we focused on actual clinical utility and benefits from a practitioner's perspective.We received positive reactions from dental-related experts, including local dentists, dental laboratories, Dental Service Organizations (DSO), and clear aligner manufacturers. In particular, they evaluated the ability to quickly present five strategies and allow dentists to immediately judge and select a treatment direction as the greatest strength. They viewed it as an AI tool that respects the clinical judgment of the practitioner.It was also praised for having a realistic structure that can be utilized in actual treatment rooms by organizing the functions necessary for the orthodontic planning process into a single flow. I also heard comments that it is a solution that solves the actual "pain points" felt in medical fields.Through our participation in exhibitions, we reconfirmed that there is a clear demand for Dr.AlignNavi in the global market. Furthermore, by securing feedback from local dentists, we gained insights for product advancement. We have secured important assets for concrete global entry strategies.We also achieved substantive results. We are currently in discussions regarding implementation with dentists in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Specifically, we are discussing the establishment of a branch office in North America. We expect tangible results within this year.We plan to participate in the International Dental Equipment and Materials Exhibition(IDEX) in Turkey this April, the American Association of Orthodontists annual session in Florida in May, and DENTECH CHINA in October. Through these, we aim to promote Dr.AlignNavi to the global market.First, we plan to continuously advance Dr.AlignNavi. We are developing a dental-specific Large Language Model (LLM) service based on domestic AI semiconductors (NPU) through the "2025 AX Demonstration Support Project" conducted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency(NIPA). This service will provide appropriate answers when patient data or images are input and questions are asked in natural language. We plan to showcase this service within this year. Additionally, we plan to add a feature that converts and analyzes 2D oral images of patients into 3D.We will strive to implement a world where anyone can easily receive orthodontic treatment by advancing Dr.AlignNavi and expanding its scope of clinical application.By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)