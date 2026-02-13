National Museum partners with BLACKPINK

The National Museum of Korea will turn pink as it joins forces with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK for a high-profile collaboration.The partnership coincides with the release of the group’s third EP, “Deadline,” set for Feb. 27. YG Entertainment said Wednesday that the “National Museum of Korea x BLACKPINK” project will run from Feb. 26 to March 8, marking the first time a K-pop act has collaborated with the museum.Beginning Feb. 26, the museum’s facade will glow pink to herald the start of the collaboration. The four members will also participate in producing audio guides for eight of the museum’s best-known artifacts. Jisoo and Jennie will narrate the Korean version, Rosé will voice the English edition, and a Thai-language guide recorded by Lisa is slated for release in March.At the Gwanggaeto Stele in the main lobby, an area known as the Path of History, visitors can attend a special listening session featuring all tracks from the new EP. The program will open to the public during regular museum hours at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, the album’s release date.“Deadline” is BLACKPINK’s first group album in roughly three years and five months. The five-track EP features the lead single “GO,” as well as “Me and My,” “Champion” and “Fxxxxboy.” According to YG Entertainment, the album reflects “irreversible peak moments and the most radiant present of BLACKPINK.”사지원 4g1@donga.com