Ex-interior minister jailed 7 years for insurrection

Former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min was sentenced to seven years in prison by a district court for participating in an insurrection, including ordering electricity and water supplies cut to media outlets during the Dec. 3 state of emergency. Lee had been arrested and indicted on charges that he played a central role in the incident.The ruling follows last month's first-instance verdict in the trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, in which a court issued its first legal determination that the declaration of emergency rule constituted insurrection. In Wednesday's decision, the court again concluded that the emergency decree amounted to "an act of insurrection aimed at disrupting the constitutional order."On Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 32, presided over by Judge Ryu Kyung-jin, found Lee guilty of playing a key role in the insurrection. "As a senior public official, the defendant was obligated to safeguard the fundamental order of liberal democracy and uphold the Constitution and laws," the court said. "Nevertheless, he ordered the suspension of electricity and water supplies at the direction of Yoon Suk-yeol and Kim Yong-hyun."In addressing whether the Dec. 3 emergency rule constituted insurrection, the court said Yoon and Kim mobilized military and police forces to seize the National Assembly and the National Election Commission and attempted to restrict their functions. It determined that those actions amounted to an uprising intended to disturb public order for the purpose of subverting the constitutional system."Insurrection is a crime that threatens the existence of the state and the functioning of the Constitution, shaking the foundations of society," the court said. "The acts committed by Yoon and Kim fundamentally undermined the core values of democracy and warrant severe punishment."The court also found that Lee aligned himself with the insurrection, citing evidence that he instructed former National Fire Agency Commissioner Heo Seok-gon to suspend electricity and water services. "Even though the suspension did not ultimately take place, he cannot evade responsibility," the court said.The court also convicted Lee of perjury in connection with testimony he gave during Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial before the Constitutional Court.After the seven-year sentence was handed down, Lee smiled toward family members seated in the gallery. Jang Woo-sung, an assistant special counsel under Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, who is leading the insurrection investigation, said prosecutors considered the sentence too lenient but would decide whether to appeal after closely reviewing the ruling. Lee's legal team also said it plans to appeal.