"Securing the Golden Time for Language Diagnosis with AI" Song & Stark Cooperation Aspires to be a "Tech for Good" Enterprise

As exposure to smartphones and tablets increases, the issue of language development delays in children is becoming severe. According to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA), the number of patients aged 0 to 19 treated for developmental delays nearly doubled, rising from 64,085 in 2018 to 126,183 in 2022. Specifically, there has been a significant surge in developmental delay treatments among children aged 0 to 9. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, as non-face-to-face activities became routine, opportunities for communication with peers decreased while time spent watching video content skyrocketed, further accelerating this problem.In cases of childhood language development delay, the difficulty of early discovery and appropriate intervention is also a major hurdle. Many parents miss the "golden time" by deciding to "wait a little longer," and even when they visit language rehabilitation centers, many cases involve growing vague anxiety without objective data. The lack of smooth communication between centers and homes also limits the consistency of care. While standardized language assessment tools exist, they require direct evaluation by experts and are inevitably low in accessibility due to the high cost and time involved.In this context, the AI voice analysis-based language development diagnosis platform "SpeechMap" (tentative name), developed by the startup Song & Stark Cooperation, is emerging as an alternative. With the paradoxical approach of "solving a problem created by AI with AI," the company aims to simultaneously increase the accessibility and efficiency of the language rehabilitation market. We met with Wan Song, CEO of Song & Stark Cooperation, to hear about the business strategy and vision.Established in 2022, Song & Stark Cooperationwas named by combining the names of CEO Wan Song and his co-founding partner, Stark. The two met and joined forces in 2021 during the KAIST SE (Social Entrepreneurship) MBA program. The SE MBA was jointly established by KAIST and SK Group to cultivate capable entrepreneurial talent who can solve various social problems through innovative business models. Since starting a business was a graduation requirement for the course, Song & Stark Cooperation, which develops innovative services using AI, was born.Song introduced the company, saying, "My co-founder and I were very much in sync. Judging that we could create synergy, we founded Song & Stark Cooperation. Song & Stark Cooperation is a startup that develops innovative services using AI, such as an AI language development screening system based on child voice and an AI art valuation platform."This is not Song's first venture. It began during his university years in 2011 when he founded RZMANNA, a bakery cafe and social enterprise in Rwanda, Africa, with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and others. RZMANNA means "divine bread" in Hebrew, an idea proposed by one of Song's team members.RZMANNA achieved results beyond expectations, including an average monthly revenue of 2 million won and ranking first in service evaluations in the Rwanda region. Song recalled, "At that time, European bread was popular in Rwanda. I judged that Korean bread would have a chance of success and began operating the bakery cafe. We succeeded in making Korean-style bread using local ingredients from Rwanda, and the local response was excellent. We even ranked first in TripAdvisor reviews."After returning from Africa, Song transitioned to the IT field and walked the path of a serial entrepreneur for over 10 years with IT startups. Of course, it was not easy. There were times when teams broke up due to discord, and cases where funds were insufficient. Through these experiences, he gained much expertise, and his attitude toward business changed. While he focused on team members such as professional personnel in the past, he has now shifted toward maximizing efficiency by utilizing AI. Accordingly, Song & Stark Cooperation, his fifth venture, is operated with a minimum staff of three people.Song emphasized, "The experience of solving problems in Africa as if hitting the ground with my head became a great asset. The same goes for walking the path of a serial entrepreneur with IT startups. These have become a great foundation for reducing trial and error and focusing on the essence of business."A Platform Connecting Language Rehabilitation Centers and HomesThe flagship solution of Song & Stark Cooperation is SpeechMap. SpeechMap is a solution that diagnoses a child's language development level through AI voice analysis and allows for continuous tracking and management of the development process. The core of this solution lies not in presenting a direct cure, but in providing an environment where language rehabilitation centers and homes can share and communicate the child's status with objective data.Song explained, "SpeechMap provides data-based, objective, and efficient language development assessments. Thus, it can overcome the limitations of existing subjective language development evaluation methods. Through SpeechMap, language rehabilitation centers gain trust by proving the child's changes with data. Parents can care for their children consistently at home through visible indicators instead of vague anxiety. This is the 'language development management platform' we pursue.In particular, according to Song & Stark Cooperation, the golden time for language diagnosis can be secured through AI technology. It is possible to analyze the causes of language development delays in children through ▲Linguistic (STT text post-processing) and ▲Acoustic/Prosodic (direct analysis of raw voice) methods. The core technology utilized here is the AI fusion analysis engine. By analyzing the child's speech and voice characteristics simultaneously and combining the two data sets, the true cause can be identified. Subsequently, an in-depth analysis report is finalized. As this is the proprietary technology of Song & Stark Cooperation, it possesses high competitiveness.Song's role was decisive in developing SpeechMap. Although he majored in law and business administration, he naturally acquired the capabilities of a developer while managing IT startups. The advancement of AI technology also played an influence.Under these circumstances, Song & Stark Cooperation chose a unique strategy to overcome the limited resources of a startup: utilizing AI as an R&D partner. Song communicated directly with AI during the complex algorithm design and deep-tech technology implementation processes to verify code and advance the architecture.Song stated confidently, "We solved technical challenges that would have required numerous engineers in the past by persistently analyzing references and collaborating with AI. Thanks to this, we were able to develop an engine with a high level of technical completion even with a small number of people. Since all team members understand both the business and the technology, we can respond immediately to rapid execution and technical hurdles."Song & Stark Cooperation confirmed the potential of SpeechMap in the public market. It executed the development of a diagnostic system for the "Infant Language Development Testing and Treatment Support Project" of the Gangwon State Office of Education. Through a public platform used by more than 3,500 people for language development screening and intensive testing, the company was able to gain business ideas for SpeechMap and create an initial version. Furthermore, it is strengthening its expertise through close cooperation with Hallym University and the Durubareun Social Cooperative. It plans to advance SpeechMap based on future PoC (Proof of Concept) results.Currently, the most important task for Song & Stark Cooperation is to make its independently developed AI diagnostic model have a statistically significant correlation with existing standardized language assessment tools. To this end, Song & Stark Cooperation is conducting intense R&D and plans to secure scientific evidence through the publication of academic papers.Ultimately, the key to SpeechMap is securing high-quality data. Song & Stark Cooperation is focusing on securing children's language growth data from language rehabilitation centers and pediatric hospitals. Song stated, "We are strategically focusing on the connection between language rehabilitation centers or pediatric hospitals and homes. Through a high-performance engine that can identify a child's status even with short voice data, we will also complete an integrated management system where centers and parents communicate organically to maximize treatment effects."The strengths of Song & Stark Cooperation are its technical expertise and proven execution capability. It holds two patents jointly filed with a KAIST professor, with additional patents in progress. In addition, its technical prowess and business viability have been externally recognized through obtaining Venture Enterprise Certification, being selected for the Initial Startup Package and Data Voucher projects, and attracting seed investment.In particular, it received various supports after being selected for the 2025 Deep Tech Initial Startup Package project by the Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) Startup Support Foundation. Song said, "Selection for government-supported projects is competitive, and I was grateful to be selected for the Initial Startup Package. Such support provides momentum. Thanks to it, we were able to secure the most necessary data, which was a great help."Song & Stark Cooperation aims to open its child language diagnosis AI model in the form of an API in the future. This contains the determination to help detect children's language development problems early by utilizing the engine in various industries such as smart toys, kids' platforms, and educational services.Song shared his vision, saying, "Paradoxically, the number of children experiencing language development delays due to media and AI is increasing. Song & Stark Cooperation aims to become a 'Tech for Good' company that helps children open their mouths and facilitates healthy communication through that very AI technology."Song & Stark Cooperation is pursuing both technical prowess and social value, striving to lead the digital transformation in the field of pediatric language rehabilitation. Expectations are high for what results the paradoxical approach of "solving a problem created by AI with AI" will produce.By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)