Youth call for curbs on social media addiction



More than half of young people now believe restrictions on social media use are necessary because dependence has become excessive, according to a recent survey. The finding is notable because it reflects concerns voiced by teenagers themselves. The survey, conducted by The Dong-A Ilbo with the Korea Youth Foundation and other organizations, polled 700 people aged 15 to 24.



Nearly half of respondents said social media harms young people’s mental health. The most commonly cited reasons were feelings of deprivation stemming from constant comparison with others, as well as exposure to sensational or violent content. Asked how they feel after using social media, many said they blame themselves for failing to manage their time, while others reported feeling empty or experiencing lower self-esteem.



The survey shows that young people clearly recognize the severity of social media addiction. At the same time, it can be read as an appeal to older generations for solutions. One student who recently attended a camp addressing smartphone overuse said that after spending a full day on social media, a moment of stark self-awareness hits at night, bringing a deep sense of loss. The student said the urge to smash the smartphone arises almost every evening. A middle school student said that wherever they go, friends are glued to their phones, making it difficult to resist doing the same. These accounts provide vivid evidence that social media and short-form content algorithms are eroding young people’s mental well-being.



Governments around the world, confronting this reality, are experimenting with bold policy measures. Australia has banned social media accounts for children under 16, while France, Spain, and the United Kingdom are moving to impose similar age restrictions. Other proposals include limiting daily usage and regulating algorithms so that platforms cannot recommend highly stimulating content to minors. South Korea, where youth social media use ranks among the highest in the world, can no longer delay countermeasures.



At the same time, simply banning smartphone use is unlikely to be effective. Social media has become deeply embedded in teenagers’ daily routines, serving as a central space for communication and self-expression. Any solution must therefore be practical and widely accepted. Platforms should disable algorithms on youth accounts that are designed to maximize time spent and hide public “like” counts, which can fuel addictive behavior. These measures should be complemented by genuine self-regulation from technology companies. Equally important is fostering environments where young people can socialize and enjoy leisure activities without relying on smartphones.

