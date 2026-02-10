BTS comeback concert prompts major police deployment

Police said they expect up to 260,000 people to attend BTS’s return concert scheduled for March 21 at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, prompting an extensive security operation that will include the deployment of a police special operations unit.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Park Jeong-bo said at a regular press briefing on Sunday that a task force led by the deputy commissioner for public safety has been formed to ensure the event proceeds safely. Police estimate that about 230,000 people could gather in the area stretching from the concert stage to be installed at the northern end of Gwanghwamun Square to Daehanmun Gate of Deoksugung Palace in central Seoul. If crowds extend as far as Sungnyemun Gate, total attendance could rise to as many as 260,000.Based on projected crowd density, police plan to divide the surrounding area into four major zones and further break them down into 15 sections, with a superintendent-level officer assigned to each section to oversee on-site safety. On the day of the concert, authorities will also deploy 13 violent crime investigation teams from nine district police stations across Seoul, along with a police special operations unit, to respond to potential incidents including assaults, disturbances or terrorism. Police said the final size of the deployment has yet to be determined.Because the concert will be free and tickets will be available through online reservations starting on Feb. 23, police said they are also preparing for potential disruptions, including the use of illegal macros or server attacks. A dedicated cyber investigation team will conduct advance monitoring. Authorities said they are also on alert for threatening posts on online communities suggesting attacks on the event and will investigate such cases through a specialized team, moving swiftly to punish offenders if identified. Police added they are preparing for illegal activities such as fraud involving fake ticket sales or accommodation scams.Earlier, HYBE, the concert’s organizer, said it plans to deploy 3,553 safety personnel. Police said they will request additional staff from the company if crowd conditions require it.이기욱 기자 71wook@donga.com