Breezy Johnson wins Olympic downhill gold

“Lindsey was cheering for me from the helicopter.”Breezy Johnson, 30, of the United States, made the remark at a news conference at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, after winning gold in the women’s downhill at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb. 8. Lindsey Vonn, 42, a fellow American and one of the most decorated skiers in the sport, suffered a serious fall just 13 seconds into her run and was airlifted to a hospital. Even during the helicopter transfer, Vonn continued to send words of encouragement to her teammate.Johnson earned the first Olympic gold medal of her career with a winning time of 1 minute 36.10 seconds. Like Vonn, she has endured disappointment on the same course. Johnson injured her knee while training at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center, an injury that ended her bid to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. “I know what it feels like to have your dream taken away,” she said.Vonn was initially taken to the intensive care unit at Codivilla Putti Hospital in Cortina d’Ampezzo before being transferred to Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso. In a statement, Ca’ Foncello Hospital said she underwent orthopedic surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg. The U.S. Ski Team said her condition was stable.Known as the “Queen of Cortina,” Vonn earned the nickname after recording 12 International Ski and Snowboard Federation World Cup victories on the same course that hosted the Olympic race. Despite her extensive familiarity with the slope, she was unable to overcome a series of increasingly pronounced bumps during the competition.According to The Associated Press, skiers on the course reach speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour while passing through the Tofana Schuss, a straightaway flanked by steep rock faces. A critical turn just before that section is key to maintaining stability. The area includes a sharply rising slope, and Vonn became airborne there, brushed a gate and lost her balance. Norwegian skier Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, 28, said the section is typically uneven but that the final bump appeared larger than usual this year. FIS women’s race director Peter Gerdol said the bumps were not significantly different from previous years, adding that a race with Olympic medals at stake must present a meaningful challenge.Vonn’s Olympics ended abruptly following the injury, despite her decision to compete after being diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Messages wishing her a speedy recovery poured in from across the sports world. Tennis star Rafael Nadal, 40, of Spain, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “You are the definition of perseverance. I wish you a speedy recovery.” International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said Vonn would remain “an Olympic champion forever.”한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com