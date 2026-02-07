Rubio signals U.S. concern over South Korea investments

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the mood in Washington is not favorable regarding South Korea’s fulfillment of its trade commitments, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Wednesday in Washington. Despite successive visits by senior South Korean officials to persuade U.S. authorities amid notifications of potential tariff increases on South Korean goods, the Trump administration remains dissatisfied with delays in implementing South Korea’s investment pledges.At a briefing for reporters in Washington, Cho said, “Secretary Rubio made it clear that trade and investment matters are not directly under his portfolio, but he asked me to relay that, as he monitors overall South Korea-U.S. relations, the mood in the United States is not positive.”Cho also met Tuesday with Ambassador Jaymeison Greer, representative of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). According to Cho, Greer said, “We understand the potential consequences of reimposing tariffs on South Korea, but it is important for South Korea to quickly demonstrate progress not only on strategic investments but also on non-tariff barriers.”Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com