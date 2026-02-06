Veteran athletes chase history at 2026 Winter Olympics

Mexican women’s alpine skier Sarah Schleper, 47, is also set to compete in her seventh Olympics. This edition of the Games carries special significance, as she will race alongside her son, Lasse Gaxiola, 18. It will mark the first time in Winter Olympic history that a mother and son compete in the same discipline at the same Games. Schleper first appeared at the Olympics representing the United States at the 1998 Nagano Games, announced her retirement in 2011 and later switched her nationality to Mexico. Since the 2018 PyeongChang Games, she has competed under the Mexican flag.The record for the most Winter Olympic appearances stands at eight, jointly held by Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai, 53, and German speed skater Claudia Pechstein, 53. Should Fischnaller and Schleper compete at the 2030 French Alps Games, they would tie that all-time mark.Among South Korean athletes expected to compete at the upcoming Olympics, speed skater Kim Jun-ho, 31, holds the record for the most appearances among active competitors, having qualified for his fourth Olympic Games.Mexican women’s alpine skier Sarah Schleper, 47, is also preparing for her seventh Olympic appearance. This edition of the Games holds particular significance, as she will compete alongside her son, Lasse Gaxiola, 18. It will be the first time in Winter Olympic history that a mother and son race in the same discipline at the same Games. Schleper made her Olympic debut representing the United States at the 1998 Nagano Games, announced her retirement in 2011 and later switched her nationality to Mexico. Since the 2018 PyeongChang Games, she has competed for Mexico.The all-time record for Winter Olympic appearances is eight, jointly held by Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai, 53, and German speed skater Claudia Pechstein, 53. Should Fischnaller and Schleper also take part in the 2030 French Alps Games, they would match that milestone.Among South Korean athletes expected to compete at the upcoming Olympics, speed skater Kim Jun-ho, 31, leads active competitors with four Olympic appearances.이소연 always99@donga.com