PPP leader warns critics, sparks confidence vote backlash

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk said Wednesday that he would immediately call a party-wide confidence vote if any member demanded his resignation while staking their own political future. His remarks came amid mounting calls for his ouster following the expulsion of former party leader Han Dong-hoon. Lawmakers aligned with Han denounced the comments, accusing Jang of attempting to intimidate critics.Speaking at a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido district, Jang said he would resign both as party leader and as a lawmaker if party members sought his removal or refused to reaffirm their confidence in him. He added that any lawmakers or local government heads who make such demands should likewise be prepared to bear political responsibility for their actions.The remarks triggered immediate backlash within the party, with critics accusing Jang of trying to silence dissent through intimidation. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who has publicly called for Jang's resignation, told reporters he was deeply disappointed, saying the comments fell short of the standards expected of a public official. Shin Ji-ho, a former lawmaker from the pro-Han faction, said Jang was seeking to neutralize the right to initiate a confidence vote through coercion, calling it an action that undermines democratic principles. He added that Jang could no longer be regarded as a democrat.Earlier in the day, a special committee within the People Power Party tasked with revising the party's platform and rules decided to maintain the current primary system for local elections. Under the system, candidate selection is determined by an equal weighting of votes from party members and public opinion polls.