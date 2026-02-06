Lim Yun-chan reimagines Bach’s Goldberg Variations

“A journey through a human life came to mind.”For pianist Lim Yun-chan, 22, Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” had long been a work he hoped to confront one day. Even after becoming the youngest winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at age 18 in 2022, Lim said he felt the piece required time and readiness. He had always envisioned presenting the “Goldberg Variations” in a solo recital, a long-held aspiration that was finally realized on April 25 last year at Carnegie Hall in New York.Lim, who will release an album featuring the live recording of that recital titled “Bach: Goldberg Variations” on Thursday, said in a recent written interview that the work prompted him to reflect on the arc of human life. He cited the piece’s structure, which begins with an aria, unfolds across 30 variations shaped by human emotion and experience, and closes by returning to the aria. For Lim, it was the right moment to finally confront the work.His connection to the “Goldberg Variations” dates back to childhood. Lim said he first encountered the work at age 8 through a recording by Glenn Gould, widely regarded as one of the foremost interpreters of Bach. He recalled being captivated by its grandeur and beauty, adding that the music has stayed with him ever since. Coincidentally, Gould himself recorded the “Goldberg Variations” at age 22.Composed in 1741, the “Goldberg Variations” is more than 300 years old, yet it remains a formidable challenge even for seasoned pianists, demanding both emotional depth and technical command. Lim said releasing the work as an album carries special significance, particularly because it captures a live performance at Carnegie Hall. For him, the recording represents both an artistic milestone and a personal honor.“I do not prefer interpreting the ‘Goldberg Variations’ with excessive solemnity,” Lim said. “I see it as an intensely human work, filled with playfulness and humor. I also believe it is a piece in which each emotion rises from deep within.”Lim also drew public attention last March when he donated the entire proceeds from a surprise recital, totaling 100 million won, to support pediatric patients. Asked about the gesture, he said he simply did what he felt was necessary. His heart, he added, is already fully filled with music, and anything beyond that would feel undeserved.When asked about the repertoire he hopes to pursue next, Lim said there were too many works to name. He recalled a recent dream in which he imagined a recital program pairing Arnold Schoenberg’s “Three Piano Pieces” and Bach’s “Partita No. 6” in the first half, followed by Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations” after intermission.Lim continues to earn international recognition for his musical achievements. His 2024 album “Chopin: Etudes” won three awards at last year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards in Britain. His latest release has also already achieved gold-level sales in South Korea, surpassing 5,000 copies through preorders alone. Asked how he views such accomplishments, Lim responded with characteristic restraint.“Perhaps the truth lies in seeking out music every single day,” he said. “I think the most important thing is to trust what is in my heart and follow it.”사지원 4g1@donga.com