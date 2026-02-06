Korean food chains expand rapidly overseas

The number of overseas outlets operated by South Korean K-food service companies has increased by nearly 25 percent over the past five years.According to the “2025 Survey on Overseas Expansion of Food Service Companies,” released on Feb. 5 by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp., or aT, South Korean food service companies operate 4,644 outlets across 56 countries. This marks a 24.8 percent increase from 3,722 outlets in 2020. Over the same period, the number of countries where these companies operate expanded from 48 to 56.China, which had the largest number of outlets at 1,368 in 2020, fell to second place last year as intensifying local competition reduced the total to 830. By contrast, the number of outlets in the United States more than doubled over the same period, rising from 528 to 1,106 and making it the largest overseas market. The U.S. share of total overseas outlets climbed from 14.2 percent in 2020 to 23.8 percent last year, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points. Expansion in the U.S. market was driven largely by chicken franchises such as BBQ and Bonchon Chicken, along with bakery brands including Paris Baguette and Tous les Jours.Among overseas brands, chicken restaurants, with 1,809 outlets, and bakeries, with 1,182, accounted for the largest shares, together representing about 64 percent of the total. When asked about the most significant challenges they face abroad, K-food service companies cited difficulties in securing ingredients and navigating local laws and regulatory systems.세종=이상환 payback@donga.com