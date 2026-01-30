Bayern’s Kim Min-jae draws Chelsea interest

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae could be headed for a move to English Premier League club Chelsea.Kim joined Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich in 2023 after leaving Italian Serie A side Napoli and has recently been linked with a transfer. Since the European transfer window opened this month, German football media have reported that he could switch to another European league, with clubs in England, Italy and Türkiye mentioned as possible destinations. Chelsea is considered one of the most likely options. Christian Falk, a reporter for German outlet Bild, wrote on social media on Jan. 25 that Chelsea has expressed interest in signing Kim Min-jae.During the 2022-23 season with Napoli, Kim played a key role in the club’s first Serie A title in 33 years and was named the league’s defender of the year. That campaign led to his move to Bayern Munich, but recurring injuries and uneven form have complicated his bid to secure a consistent starting role. In the 2025-26 season, he has largely been used in rotation. CF Bayern Insider, a media outlet focused on Bayern Munich, reported that Chelsea has contacted the German club to ask about Kim’s availability. The report added that Bayern is open to negotiations if the player seeks a transfer in pursuit of more playing time.Amid ongoing transfer speculation, Yonsei University, Kim Min-jae’s former school team, has begun preparing to seek a FIFA solidarity contribution if his move to Chelsea is finalized. A senior Yonsei official said in a phone interview on Jan. 29 that an agency handling FIFA solidarity contribution cases asked the university to get related documents ready, citing the possibility of a transfer to Chelsea. The official said it is uncommon for such a request to be made before a deal is officially announced, but added that the agency manages global transfer administration and is regarded as highly credible.Under FIFA regulations, 5 percent of a transfer fee is distributed as a solidarity contribution to clubs or schools where a player trained between the ages of 12 and 23. Kim enrolled at Yonsei University in 2015, played one season for its football team and then withdrew. He later competed for semi professional side Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power before launching his professional career with Jeonbuk in K League 1 in 2017. Yonsei previously received solidarity payments when Kim transferred to Fenerbahce in 2021 and Napoli in 2022, and used the funds to support its football program.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com