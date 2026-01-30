Oscar front-runner divides critics and audiences

Anyone who closely followed international cinema last year likely heard the debate surrounding this film. Though it underperformed at the box office, it drew strong praise from critics: Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.” The movie secured nominations in 13 categories on the Academy Awards shortlist announced Jan. 22 local time. That contrast raises a clear question. Why did commercial results and critical response diverge so widely?“One Battle After Another” was produced on a budget of at least $130 million, putting it in blockbuster range by Hollywood standards. Industry projections indicated it would need more than $300 million in ticket sales to break even. Instead, global box office revenue is reported to have reached only about $200 million. By financial measures, the film fell well short of profitability.Analysts point mainly to Anderson’s distinct auteur style as a factor behind the weak box office performance. He is widely recognized for art house titles including “Boogie Nights” (1997) and “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002). Although “One Battle After Another” is viewed as his most accessible project to date, commentators say it still did not offer the straightforward mass appeal typically associated with blockbuster releases.Others contend that this ambiguity is precisely what gives the film its distinctive power. At its core, the narrative follows a familiar framework: a father’s desperate attempt to save his daughter from danger. Yet by focusing on Bob Ferguson, a former anti-government activist played by Leonardo DiCaprio, the story examines immigrant discrimination and the mechanics of violent protest movements. His rival, Steven J. Lokzo, portrayed by Sean Penn, represents white supremacist ideology, helping shape a sharp and often darkly witty portrait of the United States in the Trump era.U.S. entertainment outlet Variety described the film as a biting satire of radical politics and cultural decline. The publication called it a provocative work driven by an uncompromising political message and said it reflects the Academy Awards’ apparent openness this year to bold, confrontational material.Many industry observers in the United States consider “One Battle After Another” a front-runner in this year’s Oscar race. At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, often viewed as a major Oscar bellwether, the film won best picture in the musical or comedy category, as well as awards for director, screenplay and supporting actress. It also secured top honors including best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay at the 31st Critics Choice Awards.Attention is now turning to whether the film can sustain its momentum at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for March 15. Its main competitor is widely seen as “Sinners.”“Sinners,” which has been praised for portraying Black American history through a genre-based narrative, received nominations in 16 Oscar categories, setting a record for the most nominations. The film also became the highest-grossing live-action original release in North America in the past 15 years, generating roughly 400 billion won in revenue. Its worldwide box office has exceeded $300 million. By commercial measures, it outperforms “One Battle After Another.”김태언 beborn@donga.com