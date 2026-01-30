People Power Party faces discipline controversy



The People Power Party on Jan. 29 expelled former leader Han Dong-hoon. The party said nine members of its leadership council, including Chairman Jang Dong-hyuk, took part in the vote, which passed with seven in favor, one opposed and one abstention. The decision came 14 days after the party’s ethics committee approved his expulsion over anonymous party bulletin board posts written between September and November 2024 by Han’s family members criticizing former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife. Since Yoon took office in 2022, when then-chairman Lee Jun-seok was effectively pushed out, the party has changed its leader or emergency committee chief nine times. It has now taken the additional step of expelling a former party leader.



The decision was made despite internal criticism, including from first- and second-term lawmakers and senior members, that expulsion was too severe. Han bears primary responsibility for failing for more than a year to clearly address the allegations while maintaining that he had done nothing wrong. He criticized the ethics committee for not hearing his explanation, yet he did not request a rehearing and gave up his own chance to contest the decision.



However, Chairman Jang took a different stance in 2024 when he served as a Supreme Council member under Han’s leadership. At the time, he said that if even that level of criticism could not be posted on an anonymous board, there would be no reason to operate one. Given that earlier position, it is fair to question whether expulsion is now a proportionate response on the grounds that Han damaged the party’s reputation.



The People Power Party also imposed no disciplinary action over the late night attempt to replace presidential nominee Kim Moon-soo, who had been selected through a primary, with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Last year, the party’s audit committee sought three year suspensions of party membership for then interim leader Kwon Young-se and election committee chief Lee Yang-soo, calling the move an unjustifiable and illegal act. The ethics committee ultimately cleared them without punishment. The lack of consistency is difficult to overlook.



Three days before Han’s expulsion, the ethics committee recommended that former Supreme Council member Kim Jong-hyuk, a Han ally who had criticized Chairman Jang, leave the party. Such a recommendation is widely seen as a step toward expulsion. The committee took issue with his remark that forcing everyone to speak with one voice is fascist and described it as insulting. It argued that a party leader, as the aggregate expression of members’ free will, should not be subject to attack. That reasoning effectively places the party chairman beyond criticism.



The approach recalls the governing style of former President Yoon, who increasingly ran state affairs in a unilateral manner while closing himself off to dissent. He characterized calls within the ruling camp to address risks involving first lady Kim Keon Hee as acts of betrayal. In the end, only unquestioning loyalists and silent aides remained around him, a dynamic that contributed to the misguided declaration of martial law.



Chairman Jang has recently emphasized party loyalty, a concept rarely highlighted in South Korea’s political history. He should reflect on whether that emphasis is contributing to a climate that discourages criticism of his leadership. The current People Power Party leadership is largely composed of figures who opposed impeachment, and close associates of Jang have openly warned lawmakers with differing views to be cautious in their remarks. A party that does not permit open debate, criticism and dissent can scarcely claim to uphold liberal democracy.

