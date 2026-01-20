South Korea, Italy boost AI and semiconductor ties

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a summit at the Blue House on Jan. 19 and agreed to deepen industrial cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, semiconductors, and critical raw materials. The leaders also oversaw the signing of three memorandums of understanding, including an agreement on cooperation in the semiconductor industry. Meloni is the first foreign leader to visit since Lee returned to the Blue House on Dec. 29 and the first European leader to visit since the start of the Lee administration.● Lee highlights synergy between science and technology powersIn a joint press briefing immediately after the summit, Lee said the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a more future-oriented level reflecting their strategic partnership. Meloni said Italy would make every effort to expand cooperation across industry and the broader economy, adding that Rome remains committed to maintaining a strong and stable partnership with South Korea.The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in four key areas: trade, science, culture and people-to-people exchanges, and global peace and stability. Lee said trade cooperation would be expanded to match the economic scale and brand power of both countries. He also said the two sides agreed to revitalize the Korea-Italy Business Forum as a platform for generating new business opportunities and as a consultation channel for companies.On science and technology, Lee said that combining Italy’s long-standing strengths as a scientific power with South Korea’s core technological capabilities could create significant synergy for both countries.The joint statement adopted separately by the two leaders, titled “Joint Press Statement Between the Republic of Korea and the Italian Republic,” reaffirmed their shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to lasting peace and stability. Lee said the two countries are partners that share common values on the international stage and cooperate in responding to global challenges. He added that, beyond easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, they would work together to uphold the principles of global peace.The leaders also agreed to promote goodwill surrounding the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Lee said he asked Prime Minister Meloni to pay particular attention to the safety of South Korean athletes and citizens visiting Italy. He expressed appreciation for her promise to personally visit the South Korean Olympic Village.The three memorandums of understanding signed during the summit covered cooperation in the semiconductor industry, disaster management and civil protection, and cultural heritage and landscape preservation. The semiconductor agreement is aimed at strengthening business cooperation and facilitating the sharing of supply chain information between the two countries.● First European leader to visit since Lee administration beganIn his summit remarks, Lee said Meloni was the first European leader to visit since his administration began. He noted that the presidential office had recently returned to its original location after a temporary relocation and said Meloni was the first foreign leader to visit the site since the move. Meloni responded that it was surprising no Italian prime minister had visited South Korea in the past 19 years despite close bilateral ties. She said she was pleased to be the first European leader to visit the restored presidential office.Lee and Meloni also discussed K-pop during a luncheon. Meloni said the global success of K-culture stems from a smart strategy that effectively combines international appeal with strong national identity. She previously remarked during a bilateral meeting in New York in September that her nine-year-old daughter is an avid K-pop fan.During the summit, Lee greeted Meloni in Italian, saying “Buongiorno” and “Grazie,” underscoring the cordial atmosphere of the meeting. Meloni formally asked Lee to accept an invitation from Italian President Sergio Mattarella for a state visit to Italy.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com