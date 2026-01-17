Former Tesla executive joins Hyundai Motor Group board

Milan Kovac, a former Tesla vice president long regarded as one of CEO Elon Musk’s closest aides, is joining Hyundai Motor Group. The group said on Jan. 16 that Kovac, who previously led Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus program, will serve as an outside director at Boston Dynamics, Hyundai’s robotics-focused affiliate.Kovac joined Tesla in 2016 and is widely credited with advancing the company’s core businesses, including autonomous driving through its Autopilot system and AI technologies behind the humanoid robot Optimus. Musk reportedly tried to dissuade Kovac from leaving until the final stages of his decision. After Kovac’s departure was confirmed, Musk posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, thanking him for his contributions and saying it had been an honor to work with him.The newly appointed director is especially known for accelerating technological development and for translating technologies from testing and validation into real-world commercial applications. Industry observers say Hyundai Motor Group made the appointment to speed up commercialization in areas such as autonomous driving and AI robotics, where it faces intense competition from companies in the United States and China.Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com