Blackpink set to release third mini-album 'DEADLINE'

Girl group Blackpink will release its third mini-album, DEADLINE, on Feb. 27. The release marks the group's first album comeback in three years and five months, following its second full-length album, BORN PINK, which was released in September 2022.On Jan. 15, Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment said the album title DEADLINE shares its name with the group's world tour, which began last July at Goyang Sports Complex. The agency said the album is intended as the finale to a journey in which the group connected with global fans, sharing moments of both joy and hardship along the way.Last year, Blackpink promoted as a full group through its world tour and the release of the digital single JUMP. The new album, including music video production, had already been completed and was initially slated for release last year. Its launch was later postponed to this year, however, as the group opted to invest additional time to further enhance its overall quality.The members also made a strong impression through solo activities over the past year. Rosé's single APT., a collaboration with pop star Bruno Mars, became a global hit and earned nominations in three categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Jennie's first full-length album, Ruby, was selected by Rolling Stone as one of its "Best Albums of 2025."