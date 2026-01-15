Renault rolls out Filante hybrid, eyes Korea hub

“Filante is an option for customers who want something different, combining the dynamic feel of a sedan with the comfortable driving character of a sport utility vehicle.”That remark by Fabrice Cambolive, CEO and vice chairman of the Renault brand, delivered on Jan. 13 at the Walkerhill Hotel in Gwangjin District, Seoul, encapsulates the identity of Renault’s new hybrid model Filante, which was unveiled for the first time that day. Renault plans to use the model as a cornerstone of its strategy to position South Korea as a key hub for production and exports, competing through distinctive technology and design.Cambolive cited “originality” as Filante’s core strength. He said the model targets consumers with individual tastes by blending the identity of a French brand with a sensibility shaped by the Korean market. “Filante is clearly differentiated from competing models in its body type and design,” he said.Filante has already secured export markets in nine South American countries and seven Middle Eastern countries. Renault said it could expand export destinations depending on production volumes and the results of market research.Renault also reaffirmed South Korea’s strategic importance. In its mid- to long-term strategy announced in 2023, known as the International Game Plan, the company designated South Korea as one of five major hubs, alongside Latin America, India, Turkiye and Morocco. Under the plan, Renault aims to launch a total of eight new models globally. Following the Grand Koleos in 2024, Filante is the second strategic model to be introduced from South Korea under the initiative.“South Korea offers room for premium growth, a highly advanced environment for validating vehicle connectivity technologies, and ease of exports through free trade agreements,” Cambolive said. “In that sense, Korea is a core hub for both production and exports.”Cambolive also addressed plans for electric vehicle production at Renault’s Busan plant. He said the company is currently focused on responding to rising demand for hybrids and introducing models such as Filante. “Given the maturity of the market, it is difficult to outline specific plans at this stage,” he said, adding that investment in the Busan plant will continue.Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com