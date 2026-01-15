Lee, Takaichi pledge supply chain cooperation

President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed during summit talks on the need to cooperate in building stable supply chains, National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac said on Jan. 14. The two leaders shared a commitment to cooperation on supply chain issues, including rare earths, as tensions between China and Japan have intensified following Beijing’s decision to restrict rare earth exports to Japan.Speaking at a briefing in Nara Prefecture later that day, Wi said the leaders expressed their willingness to cooperate on supply chains and noted that multiple working-level discussions had already taken place, with efforts to strengthen cooperation making progress. He added that the summit helped narrow differences in views between the two leaders on supply chain cooperation. Cooperation between South Korea and Japan on supply chains involving key minerals, semiconductors and energy is expected to gain momentum.Prime Minister Takaichi said during a joint press briefing after the summit on Jan. 13 that she held in-depth discussions with President Lee on supply chain cooperation. Her remarks underscored the importance of South Korea-Japan coordination at a time when China has stepped up export controls on Japan following her comments on possible involvement in a Taiwan contingency.Wi noted, however, that supply chains are a critical issue requiring cooperation with a broad range of countries, adding that discussions on cooperation are also under way with China. He said South Korea agreed at a South Korea-China summit on Jan. 5 to regularize meetings between their industry ministers to promote supply chain cooperation.The leaders also discussed South Korea’s potential accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a Japan-led multilateral free trade agreement. Wi said South Korea reaffirmed its intention to pursue membership and that the discussions were conducted in a constructive tone.Meanwhile, Wi said restoring the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement remains the government’s basic policy direction as set by the president. He reiterated the administration’s position on reviving the agreement, including the suspension of military training in border areas.나라=윤다빈 empty@donga.com