Tributes honor Ahn Sung-gi’s life, film legacy

"Never forget that what this world truly needs are good people."The funeral of actor Ahn Sung-gi, who died on Jan. 5, was held on the morning of Jan. 9 at Myeongdong Cathedral in Jung-gu, Seoul. During the service, his eldest son, Ahn Da-bin, read a letter he had discovered in his father's study, written 33 years earlier. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears, prompting many mourners to quietly wipe their eyes.The letter, written when Ahn was 41 and Da-bin was still in kindergarten, began with the words, "The day you were born, tears filled my eyes," and ended with a wish that his son would grow up "humble, honest, and broad-minded." Speaking on behalf of the family, Da-bin said, "My father lived his life careful not to cause trouble for others. Even in heaven, I am sure he will be thinking about films and preparing for new roles."About 600 people attended the funeral, including actors Hyun Bin, Joo Ji-hoon, and Jung Woo-sung, singer Bada, and directors Im Kwon-taek and Min Kyu-dong, alongside family members, friends, and younger colleagues from the entertainment industry. Jung recalled working with Ahn on the 2001 film "Musa." "He was always considerate, never placing pressure on others, and carried himself with restraint, never seeking attention," Jung said. He added that Ahn possessed a quiet radiance and clarity unmatched by anyone, before breaking down in tears.Director Bae Chang-ho, who worked with Ahn on 13 films and served as the funeral chairman, described him as "a model of diligence for actors and a representative performer of South Korea," adding, "He will live forever in his works." Scenes from many of Ahn's films, including "A Windy Day," "Mandala," and "Whale Hunting," were screened during the service, and attendees watched in silence to honor his memory.Earlier that morning, Archbishop Chung Soon-taek of the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul presided over the funeral mass. He said, "Brother Ahn Sung-gi brought laughter and emotion to the people during difficult times. He actively participated in church initiatives such as the Life Committee and 'Sharing with Fools,' exemplifying a life of giving and responsibility. His faith left a lasting impression of human dignity and warmth even on those outside the Church." Ahn had been married at Myeongdong Cathedral in 1985 and read the first scripture during the Mass for Peace and Reconciliation when Pope Francis visited South Korea in 2014.During the funeral procession, actor Jung Woo-sung carried Ahn's portrait, while Lee Jung-jae held the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit. Fellow actors including Sol Kyung-gu, Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-il, Jo Woo-jin, Joo Ji-hoon, and Park Chul-min accompanied the coffin to its final resting place at Byeolgeurida in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The Korean Film Archive hosted an online memorial screening on its YouTube channel, "Korean Classic Film," featuring 10 of Ahn's representative works from the 1980s and 1990s.