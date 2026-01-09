Green Ribbon Unveils ‘Green Scout,’ a Patient-Centric Clinical Recruiting Platform Transforming Global Trials at CES 2026

Representatives from Green Ribbon and a global pharmaceutical company discuss strategies for clinical trial recruiting collaboration at the Green Ribbon booth during CES 2026 / source=Green Ribbon

An interface for designing clinical trials via the Green Scout (left) and the LifeCatch, which allows patients to access clinical trial information / source=Green Ribbon

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA), led by CEO Hyun-woo Kim, has officially opened the "Seoul Pavilion" at CES 2026, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revitalize the city’s startup ecosystem and discover high-potential ventures.The Seoul Pavilion is a collaborative initiative spearheaded by the SBA alongside 19 startup support organizations based in Seoul, including autonomous districts, relevant government agencies, and universities. Together, they are supporting a total of 70 startups. The pavilion serves as a strategic launchpad for global expansion, offering participating companies a suite of business programs such as on-site investment consultations, buyer matching, global IR pitching sessions, and exhibition booth operations.Green Ribbon Revolutionizes Clinical Trial Recruiting Among the standout participants is Green Ribbon (CEO Gyu-ri Kim), which joined the pavilion with the support of Sogang University. At CES 2026, Green Ribbon showcased the achievements of its "Green Scout" platform, which has already facilitated clinical patient recruitment for numerous global pharmaceutical giants.Green Scout transcends the role of a simple patient brokerage platform. By utilizing global standard patient filtering technology, the platform precisely implements clinical protocols designed by global pharmaceutical companies to select and connect patients who meet rigorous clinical criteria.Notably, Green Ribbon addresses the longstanding issue of "information asymmetry" in the industry. Through data-driven matching, the company provides pharmaceutical partners with "fast and accurate patient recruitment" while offering patients "access to verified global innovative drug treatments." Green Ribbon emphasized its role as a "window that provides domestic patients with opportunities for global cutting-edge treatments."Targeting the Global Pipeline Through its participation in CES, Green Ribbon aims to expand its existing collaboration pipelines and identify new global pharmaceutical partners seeking to secure patient data from Korea and the broader Asian market. The company’s overarching strategy is to leapfrog into becoming the core recruiting platform for Asia in multinational clinical trials.Green Ribbon has been expanding its business scope through clinical collaborations with global pharmaceutical firms, supported by Sogang University’s business development programs and technological advancement initiatives."At CES 2026, we have confirmed that innovative clinical trials designed by global pharmaceutical companies can be effectively delivered to actual patients through Green Scout," said Kim, CEO of Green Ribbon. "Moving forward, we will continue to foster a patient-centered clinical culture with our global partners and provide more patients with new treatment options."By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)