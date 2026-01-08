Lee downplays Xi remarks at South Korea-China summit

President Lee Jae-myung said Jan. 7 that he viewed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remark at the South Korea-China summit about standing on the right side of history and making the correct strategic choice as a broad, general statement rather than one with specific political intent.Speaking at a luncheon with reporters at the Shanghai Press Center, Lee said he understood the comment as reflecting Confucian values. He said he was unsure whether Xi intended a particular message but added that it is appropriate for countries to seek to stand on the right side of history. Xi’s remark led to speculation that China was pressuring South Korea to move closer to Beijing amid tensions between the United States and China and between China and Japan. Lee said he saw no need to respond if Xi had a specific issue in mind.Lee said countries should naturally respect one another’s core interests and major concerns, adding that South Korea’s plan to introduce nuclear-powered submarines falls into that category. By framing the submarine project as a core national interest, Lee again sought to persuade China. At their first summit in November last year, Lee emphasized that the submarines would not carry nuclear weapons and would be used solely for defensive purposes. Xi reportedly responded briefly that he had taken note. The plan to introduce nuclear-powered submarines was formally confirmed at the South Korea-U.S. summit in October last year.Earlier, National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac said Jan. 5 that the two sides had discussed a wide range of issues related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and that South Korea had fully explained its position. He said there were no major problems, indicating that the two sides had exchanged views on the construction of nuclear-powered submarines.Lee also said he told Xi directly that national leaders are obligated to act in their respective countries’ interests. He said Xi works to advance China’s national interests, while Lee does the same for South Korea, adding that relations between countries require compromise and coordination when necessary.상하이=박훈상 igermask@donga.com