Zooc, Participation in CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion with AI-based 'image-to-manufacturing' solution

Zooc's AI-based "Image-to-Manufacturing" manufacturing decision-making solution "SeedOps." / source=Zooc

SeedOps analyzes product images and suggests optimal specifications and manufacturing processes / source=Zooc

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Hyun-woo Kim), a small and medium-sized enterprise support institution striving to vitalize Seoul's startup ecosystem and discover outstanding startups, will operate the Seoul Pavilion at the CES 2026 site in January 2026. Led by the SBA, the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion features the participation of 19 startup support organizations located in Seoul, including autonomous districts, related agencies, and universities, supporting a total of 70 startups. The Seoul Pavilion provides participating companies with various business programs such as on-site investment consultations, buyer matching, global IR pitching, and exhibition booth operations, establishing a foothold for global expansion.Zooc (CEO Hyo-jae Kim), participating in this CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion with the support of Konkuk University, will showcase SeedOps., a manufacturing decision-making solution applying artificial intelligence (AI)-based "Image-to-Manufacturing" technology. SeedOps. is a service that technically resolves complex decision-making problems that occur in the process leading from a single product image to actual manufacturing.When a user inputs a product image they wish to implement in SeedOps., the AI analyzes it and proposes the most reasonable product specifications and the optimal combination of manufacturing processes. The core is to present the optimal path that considers actual production feasibility and efficiency, going beyond simply delivering an image to the production stage.This participation in CES is the first official stage for Zooc to full-scale its entry into the global market. Zooc will actively seek collaboration opportunities with global buyers and brands by revealing AI-based production process demonstrations and actual manufacturing cases on-site. Through this, it aims to target the custom production and promotional product sectors for global brands and companies, and plans to expand into AI-based manufacturing operation SaaS (Software as a Service) and establish a global manufacturing partner ecosystem in the future.Hyo-jae Kim, CEO of Zooc, said, "Zooc has established a foothold for global market entry based on Konkuk University's systematic support for CES participation. Konkuk University supports the creation of practical business results such as buyer meetings and investment consultations through programs like 'Global Startup Frontier' and 'Super Rookie'." He added, "Through this support, Zooc simultaneously conducted technology verification and overseas network establishment, materializing the possibility of global collaboration."Ultimately, Zooc aims to improve the complex communication structure of existing manufacturing and custom-order processes and resolve overall production uncertainty through technology. CEO Hyo-jae Kim stated, "Through participation in the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion, we will be able to introduce the technology and vision of SeedOps. to the global stage. Taking this CES participation as an opportunity, we will further expand collaboration with global brands by putting forward AI-based manufacturing solutions."By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)