Beyond Medicine unveils jaw joint treatment technology at CES 2026

A representative from Beyond Medicine demonstrates the company’s latest innovation to a member of the press at the CES 2026 Unveiled event / source=Beyond Medicine

Beyond Medicine Unveils Digital Therapy Device 'Clickless' at CES 2026 / source=Beyond Medicine

International media and global press delegates explore the exhibition booths of 10 standout startups at the Seoul Integrated Pavilion during CES 2026 / source=SBA

Beyond Medicine, a developer of digital therapeutics for temporomandibular disorders, is participating in CES Unveiled to showcase its technological capabilities to global media.The company’s flagship product, Clickless, is a digital therapeutic device designed to treat temporomandibular disorders (TMD). Based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), the solution is engineered to help TMD patients correct their daily lifestyle habits and manage their condition at home using facial movement analysis technology via smartphone cameras. Leveraging its technical excellence, Clickless was designated as the first-ever innovative medical device in the dental field by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). In a confirmatory clinical trial conducted at Hallym University Hospital, the device demonstrated a treatment efficacy rate exceeding 96%.The primary target for Clickless is the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, including the United States. The company aims to establish B2B2C collaboration models with university hospitals, healthcare enterprises, and insurance providers in the future. Following its participation in CES, Beyond Medicine plans to explore potential collaborations with U.S. university hospitals and create market entry opportunities through its global network.As part of its global expansion strategy, Beyond Medicine is preparing for the U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation (a fast-track program for innovative medical devices), pursuing CE certification in Europe, and refining its AI-based personalized treatment engine."Through our participation in CES 2026 Unveiled, we have effectively established networks with global media and industry stakeholders, and we are using this momentum to officially prepare our entry into the U.S. market," said Dae-hyun Kim, CEO of Beyond Medicine.He continued, "Based on the interest and potential of the global market confirmed at the CES 2026 Unveiled site, we plan to stably pursue the domestic commercialization of Clickless in 2026 and gradually expand our presence in overseas markets, including the United States." He added, "With Clickless, which has been validated through clinical data, we will present a new standard in the global digital therapeutics market and, in the long term, leap forward as a global healthcare company."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)