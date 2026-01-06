Hyundai’s Moved robot wins CES top innovation award

At CES 2026, the world’s largest technology and electronics exhibition in Las Vegas, Hyundai Motor’s autonomous mobility robot platform, Moved, won the top innovation award in the robotics category.Hyundai said on Jan. 5 that the Consumer Technology Association, which evaluates entries based on innovation, design, and technology, gave Moved the highest score in the innovation category on Jan. 4, securing the top innovation award.Moved is an autonomous robot platform that Hyundai first introduced as a concept at CES 2022. Over the past three years, the company has refined the technology and unveiled the production-ready model for the first time at Japan’s iREX international robotics exhibition last December.The robot carries cargo on a flat loading platform and moves on four wheels. Its core technology, the eccentric wheel-based DnL (Drive to Lift) system, allows Moved to maintain the cargo platform’s horizontal or tilted position while autonomously navigating uneven terrain using artificial intelligence, LiDAR, cameras, and other sensors.Hyundai said the robot can carry up to 57 kilograms, reach speeds of 10 kilometers per hour, and operate for four hours on a single charge. The company added that Moved can be used for deliveries, logistics, and filming, and that Hyundai plans to continue enhancing its AI-based autonomous robot technologies.Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com