Older golfers outperform younger players in weekend rounds

The adage that experience matters in golf proved true once again. Among amateur golfers, players in their 70s emerged as the strongest performers across all age groups.According to the “2025 Year-End Report” released on Dec. 29 by golf platform operator Smartscore, weekend golfers in their 70s recorded the lowest average score at 87.1 strokes over 18 holes. Golfers in their 60s followed closely with an average of 88.1 strokes, while those in their 50s posted an average score of 90.6 strokes.In contrast, golfers in their 20s, who typically have the shortest playing experience, recorded the highest average score at 98.3 strokes, the weakest showing among all age groups. Golfers in their 30s averaged 97.1 strokes, while those in their 40s posted an average of 93.8 strokes. A Smartscore official said average scores tend to fall as players age, pointing to a clear correlation between accumulated playing experience and skill.The statistics were compiled from scores and related data transmitted to Smartscore between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 this year. Smartscore partners with 430 golf courses nationwide and offers an automatic score transmission service. The platform has about 4 million users.Across all weekend golfers, the average score stood at 92.1 strokes, roughly in line with last year’s average of 92.3 strokes. In an 18-hole round, a bogey golfer who shoots around 90 strokes is generally considered above average. Male golfers recorded a stronger average score of 91.3 strokes, compared with 93.6 strokes for female golfers.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com