BioConnect Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award for Contactless 'VitalTracker'

BioConnect’s VitalTracker and VitalPlatform, CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honorees / source=BioConnect

VitalTracker line-up / source=BioConnect

BioConnect, a digital healthcare startup specializing in contactless biometric measurement solutions, has been named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree. The company was recognized in the “Products in Support of Human Security for All” category.The award-winning lineup includes the “VitalTracker” and the “VitalPlatform.”VitalTracker leverages camera technology and Vision AI to analyze microscopic changes in facial blood flow. This allows for the contactless measurement of key biomarkers, including Heart Rate (HR), Respiration Rate (RR), Oxygen Saturation (SpO₂), estimated blood pressure, and stress levels. By eliminating the need for physical sensors, the solution offers a hygienic advantage and supports embedded applications in various devices such as kiosks and smart mirrors.Complementing the hardware, VitalPlatform collects and visualizes the biometric data. Designed with accessibility in mind, the platform features a high-contrast user interface (UI), voice guidance, and large typography, making it suitable for diverse environments ranging from public facilities and welfare centers to industrial sites.Additionally, the platform enhances operational efficiency through a comprehensive administrator dashboard. It also ensures scalability for third-party developers and integrators by providing Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) support.Capitalizing on its participation in CES 2026, BioConnect plans to expand its market footprint beyond South Korea to Japan and the United States. The company is targeting sectors such as public welfare, industrial safety, and corporate wellness, while simultaneously broadening its export channels through global OEM partnerships and SDK licensing agreements.“VitalTracker and VitalPlatform enable convenient health monitoring in everyday living and workspaces, driven by the operational benefits of being contactless and requiring no consumables,” said Yeon-jun Kim, CEO of BioConnect. “Winning the CES Innovation Award is a validation not only of our technological maturity but also of the solution’s potential for real-world application and platform scalability. We will continue to expand the experience of ‘connecting invisible health through technology’ with more partners.”Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), commented on the achievement: “Seoul continues to produce numerous Innovation Award winners annually, proving the innovation and potential of the city’s startup ecosystem on the world stage. The SBA is committed to bolstering the global performance of startups through diverse support programs and building a sophisticated, Seoul-style startup ecosystem.”By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)