First Habit Validates Educational AI Prowess with Dual CES 2026 Innovation Awards for CHALK AI

First Habit Wins Dual CES 2026 Awards for CHALK AI

South Korean edtech startup First Habit has signaled a strong green light for its global expansion by simultaneously clinching CES 2026 Innovation Awards in both the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and EduTech categories. The company gained high acclaim for the originality of CHALK AI, a solution that applies Visual Large Language Model (VLLM) technology to the education sector.Departing from traditional text-centric AI learning tools, CHALK AI is engineered around three core principles: Visualizing, Interactive, and Personalized. Learners experience an immersion comparable to sitting face-to-face with a human instructor. The system analyzes the learner's thought process to provide real-time feedback and automates the entire learning journey by combining 3D interactions with visual aids.First Habit achieved the remarkable feat of winning dual awards in the CES AI and EduTech categories for two consecutive years, following its success in 2025. Since it is rare for a product to be recognized for both technological maturity and educational efficacy within the industry, this achievement is interpreted as a validation of both its technical prowess and its practical utility in real-world educational settings.The company is now solidifying its global expansion strategy. First Habit has adopted a model that operates its AI education platform leveraging content from prestigious local educational institutions. It is currently collaborating on technology and content with global organizations such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The Concord Review (TCR). Based on these partnerships, the company is set to launch full-scale business operations in North America starting in 2026.Hyun-woo Choi, Head of Division at First Habit, stated, "I believe our participation in the Seoul Business Agency (SBA)'s Innovation Award consulting program led to these meaningful results." He added, "Through the CES 2026 Innovation Award, we have secured an opportunity to enter the global market, and we aim to leap forward as a global edtech leader pioneering learning innovation in the AI era."First Habit will participate in CES 2026, held in Las Vegas starting January 4, 2026, as part of the Seoul Pavilion. At the exhibition, the company plans to unveil the commercial version of CHALK 4.0.Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), remarked, "Seoul produces numerous Innovation Award winners every year, proving the innovation and potential of the Seoul startup ecosystem in the global market." He emphasized, "The SBA will continue to enhance the global performance of startups through various support programs and build a sophisticated 'Seoul-style' startup ecosystem."By Hyung-seok Kang (redbk@itdonga.com)