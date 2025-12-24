Injuries cloud teams ahead of 2026 World Cup

With about six months remaining until the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America, injury concerns are mounting for national soccer teams around the world.Sweden, which will attempt to secure a spot in the World Cup finals through the European playoffs in March next year, has suffered a major blow with the injury of star striker Alexander Isak, 26, of Liverpool. Liverpool said on Dec. 23 that Isak underwent surgery for injuries to his fibula and ankle and that no timetable has been set for his return. He sustained a serious ankle injury while scoring the opening goal in the 11th minute of the second half of an English Premier League road match against Tottenham on Dec. 21, when he was caught by a heavy tackle from an opposing defender. Isak joined Liverpool this summer after the club paid a record English Premier League transfer fee of 125 million pounds, or about 250.2 billion won, to Newcastle.Isak, who has scored 16 goals in 56 international appearances, suffered a serious injury that has put the Sweden national team on high alert. Sweden will open European playoff Path B against Ukraine. If it defeats Ukraine, Sweden must then beat the winner of the Poland-Albania match in the same path to secure a place in the World Cup finals.Japan’s national team has also been dealt a major blow, with the World Cup prospects of key attacking player Takumi Minamino, 30, of AS Monaco now all but extinguished. Minamino, who is capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder and on the wing, has scored 26 goals in 73 international appearances.Minamino was forced off after injuring his knee while contesting a ball during a Coupe de France round of 64 match against Auxerre on Dec. 21. AS Monaco of France’s Ligue 1 said on Dec. 22 that Minamino had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Rehabilitation following ACL surgery typically takes at least nine months.Injury concerns have also emerged for the South Korea national team. Defender Kim Min-jae, 29, of Bayern Munich, and midfielder Lee Kang-in, 24, of Paris Saint-Germain, have both missed recent club matches due to thigh pain. National team coach Hong Myung-bo, 56, told reporters on Dec. 20 at a scholarship award ceremony hosted by the Hong Myung-bo Scholarship Foundation that no one can predict what may happen by next May, when the final World Cup squad is submitted, and said the team would prepare as thoroughly as possible.한종호 hjh@donga.com