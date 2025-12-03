Egypt's defense expo drives growth in Korean military exports

South Korean defense companies are stepping up marketing efforts in Egypt, where the weapons market is expected to reach as much as $17 billion, or roughly 25 trillion won. President Lee Jae-myung’s recent Middle East tour, which included stops in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, helped promote Korean defense sales. The positive image of Korea, boosted by the Korean Wave, has raised expectations for major orders, following similar trends in Eastern Europe.Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Aerospace each set up large exhibition halls at the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX), held Dec. 1–4 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo. The companies actively engaged military officials from Africa and the Middle East in promotional activities.KAI focused on showcasing Korean-made aircraft, including the KF-21, FA-50, and Surion, to the Egyptian Air Force. The company noted that the FA-50 is highly compatible with Egypt’s primary fighter, the F-16, making it easier for local pilots to transition between aircraft. KAI said officials from Egypt, Morocco, Iraq, and Jordan visited its exhibition hall in large numbers and showed strong interest. The Black Eagles, the South Korean Air Force’s aerobatic team, also performed a dazzling airshow with the same aircraft to support the promotion.Hanwha Aerospace displayed full-scale models of the next-generation multiple launch rocket systems, Cheonmu 1.0 and 2.0. A model of the K9 howitzer package, confirmed for export to Egypt at the end of last year and scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of next year, was also on display. Hanwha emphasized its “manufacturing cooperation” approach, noting that components produced in Korea would be shipped to Egypt for local assembly and completion, aiming to secure additional orders.Hyundai Rotem and LIG Nex1 did not participate in this year’s EDEX but are preparing to attend the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for the first quarter of next year.Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com