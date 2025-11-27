NYT reports Trump struggling with fatigue, aging effects

“Trump’s battery appears to be running low.”As U.S. President Donald Trump’s first year back in office nears its end, The New York Times reported on Nov. 25 that his second-term schedule shows signs of fatigue and wear compared with his first term. Born in June 1946, Trump is currently 79, making him the oldest U.S. president at the start of a term.According to The New York Times, Trump has attended 1,029 official events so far this year, a decrease of about 39 percent compared with the 1,688 events in the first year of his initial term in 2017. The time he begins official duties has also shifted later. In 2017, he typically started his schedule around 10:31 a.m., but this year it has averaged 12:08 p.m.Trump usually arrives at the White House executive office after 11 a.m., spending the time before in what is known as “executive time,” during which he watches TV, reads newspapers, and makes phone calls from the residence. He is known for his late-night work habits. During his first term, he also used this time for personal and informal activities without formal meetings or briefings.However, overseas trips have increased compared with his first term. He has already made eight foreign visits this year, compared with four in the first year of his initial term. On weekends, he primarily plays golf, as he did during his first term. The New York Times reported that most of his activities on weekends and public holidays since returning to office remain undisclosed.Concerns over Trump’s health due to his age were already raised during last year’s election campaign. In October, he repeatedly misspoke, including referring to Iran as North Korea, raising worries about his cognitive function. Each time, however, Trump sought to display his vitality by comparing himself with former President Joe Biden, who had faced dementia rumors and served until age 82. The New York Times wrote that “Trump compared himself with Biden to preempt criticism of his age, but the reality is more complicated.”Since returning to office, Trump has also shown signs of fatigue at various events. On Nov. 6, he appeared with drooping eyelids in his office and seemed to doze off briefly. The New York Times pointed out that his tendency to ramble during recent speeches is another indication of his age. While he has long had a habit of speaking erratically, these tendencies have become more pronounced in his second term.Trump has also frequently mentioned the afterlife since his return to office. On Nov. 14, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, he spoke about heaven. The New York Times linked his references to the afterlife, including heaven and judgment, to his age. Nevertheless, Trump and his aides continue to describe the president as having the energy of an “Energizer Bunny.”Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com