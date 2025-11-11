Experts warn of rising risks from shared scooters



Shared electric scooters were first introduced in South Korea in 2018. They quickly became popular among young people as a convenient and affordable mode of transportation that does not contribute to environmental pollution. Seven years later, public perception has shifted from seeing them as “innovative mobility” to viewing them as “dangerous mobility.” Operating in a regulatory blind spot, these scooters have become a threat to both riders and pedestrians.



According to the Korea Road Traffic Authority, electric scooter traffic accidents rose from 447 cases in 2019 to 1,735 in 2021, surpassing 1,000 for the first time, and climbed into the 2,000s from 2022 onward. More concerning is that accidents involving teenagers accounted for nearly half of all incidents, increasing from 549 cases in 2021 to 1,032 in 2022 and 1,021 in 2023.



Under South Korean road traffic law, electric scooters are classified as personal mobility devices, not cars or bicycles. Riders are legally required to hold a class 2 motorized bicycle license or higher, which can be obtained at age 16. However, many teenagers operate scooters without a license. Although the law mandates rider licensing, scooter rental companies are not legally required to verify licenses, and many operate without proper authentication procedures.



Under this lax system, the number of cases in which teenagers rented and rode scooters without a license surged from 3,531 in 2021 to 20,068 last year. A recent investigation found that 34 percent of electric scooter accidents in 2023 involved unlicensed riders, and 67 percent of those were teenagers.



Currently, about 10 companies operate shared electric scooters in South Korea, with an estimated user base of more than 1 million. According to the National Police Agency, 73 people have died and more than 7,000 have been injured in electric scooter accidents over the past three years, from 2020 through 2022.



Kim So-hee, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, said, “We need to stop a system where laws exist but do not work, and rules exist but no one is held accountable.” She recently introduced a bill called the “Kickrani Ban Act.” Kickrani is a Korean portmanteau of a deer and an electric scooter, used to describe scooters that make sudden, dangerous movements, similar to a deer darting into traffic. The bill seeks to remove the legal status of electric scooters and ban their operation.



Experts are calling for comprehensive government measures to prevent innocent citizens from being injured or killed by Kickranis. They emphasize the need for practical regulations, including stricter license verification by rental companies, speed limits, and mandatory insurance coverage.



In cities such as Paris, Madrid, and Melbourne, shared electric scooters have been completely removed following repeated accidents and safety concerns. If proper regulations and oversight cannot ensure public safety, officials should consider banning their operation.

