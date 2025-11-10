Nvidia CEO receives next-generation memory samples

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said on Nov. 8 that he had received samples of cutting-edge memory from Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and U.S.-based Micron. The samples are believed to be next-generation high-bandwidth memory HBM4 chips that each manufacturer is developing and preparing to supply.According to Reuters and Bloomberg, Huang spoke to reporters on Nov. 8 at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s annual sports event in Hsinchu, Taiwan. He said, “SK hynix, Samsung and Micron are all incredibly impressive memory manufacturers, and they have massively expanded their production capacity to support us at Nvidia.”Regarding concerns about a memory shortage, Huang said, “Our business is growing very strongly, and shortages could appear in various sectors.” When asked about the possibility of memory price increases, he replied, “That depends on how they choose to run their business.”Huang also said he asked TSMC to increase chip supply, noting that demand for artificial intelligence remains strong. He added, “Our business is very solid. It grows and strengthens every month.”TSMC CEO C.C. Wei confirmed that Huang requested additional wafer supplies but said the exact quantity is confidential. Wafers are thin, round silicon discs on which semiconductor circuits are etched. At the event, Wei told employees that TSMC expects to set annual revenue records again this year.During the event, Wei also called Huang the “$5 trillion man.” Nvidia became the first company last month to surpass a $5 trillion market capitalization.이민아 기자 omg@donga.com