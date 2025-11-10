Kang hoon-sik to visit UAE promoting defense exports

Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik is set to visit the United Arab Emirates this week, according to multiple government sources on Nov. 9. The UAE is a key Middle Eastern market for South Korean defense exports. Kang was appointed Special Envoy for Strategic Economic Cooperation on Oct. 17 and has since embarked on a monthlong tour promoting South Korea’s defense industry in four countries, including Poland, Romania, Norway and the UAE.During the visit, Kang is expected to meet again with UAE Crown Prince Khalid bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. He met separately with the crown prince in Gyeongju late last month when the prince visited South Korea for the APEC summit.The Dubai Airshow, the largest aerospace exhibition in the Middle East, will open in the UAE next week. The UAE signed a 4 trillion won contract with South Korea in 2022 to purchase the Cheongung Two medium-range surface-to-air missile system and has also expressed interest in acquiring the domestically developed KF-21 supersonic fighter jet. In April, the air forces of both countries signed a Letter of Intent for comprehensive cooperation on the KF-21 program.Kang also emphasized during a meeting on Oct. 30 with Indonesia’s foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, that the joint development and procurement program for the KF-21 must proceed without delays. Indonesia had agreed to jointly develop the KF-21 and procure 48 jets, but it is now considering purchasing new fighter aircraft from other countries, including Türkiye, China and France.Because the development and sale of the KF-21 represent a significant part of South Korea’s defense industry achievements, the government plans to continue persuading Indonesia. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is also expected to visit South Korea in December.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com