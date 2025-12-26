Yoo Hyun-jo wins twice on KLPGA tour

“It feels like a year I received a gift from Santa Claus.”Yoo Hyun-jo, 20, who rose as the breakout star of the 2025 Korean Women’s Professional Golf Association Tour, described her season this way.In a recent interview, Yoo said, “After winning Rookie of the Year last year, I felt a lot of pressure at the start of this season. The results turned out even better than I expected, and I want to praise myself by saying, ‘Well done.’” She laughed.Many KLPGA players face a “second-year slump” after a strong debut. Yoo, who claimed Rookie of the Year with a single win in 2024, defied expectations this season. She overcame stiff competition from senior players to capture two major titles, the Player of the Year honor, and the lowest scoring average award.“This year, instead of playing rounds on official practice days, I focused on fitness training and putting practice, which seems to have paid off,” Yoo said.In 2024, she ranked 80th among tour players in average putts per round, at 30.62. This year, she leapt 62 spots to 18th, averaging 29.74 putts per round. Yoo, who ranks ninth in greens in regulation at 76.73 percent, significantly lowered her scores as her putting improved.“During winter training before the season, I practiced short game skills, including wedge shots around the green and putting," she said. "Last year, my long putting was weak, and I lost many strokes I could have saved. This season, I focused on long putts of 10 meters or more to ensure I could save par in any situation.”Yoo’s hard work throughout the year earned her both the Player of the Year title and the lowest scoring average award. She was the only player on the tour this season to maintain an average score in the 60s, posting 69.94.“The lowest scoring average award reflects consistent performance,” Yoo said. “Birdies matter, but saving par in tough situations is even more important. Improving my short game, including putting, allowed me to earn this award.”Yoo’s future looks promising. She became the seventh player in KLPGA Tour history to win Player of the Year in the year following a Rookie of the Year title, joining the ranks of stars such as Shin Ji-ae (37) and Kim Hyo-joo (30).“The tournament that confirmed Player of the Year for me was the S-OIL Championship,” Yoo said. “I shot 1-over par on the final day, so I didn’t feel especially happy. People around me said, ‘Congratulations on Player of the Year,’ but it didn’t resonate at first. Then I realized I was standing alongside great players such as Shin Ji-ae and Kim Hyo-joo, and I felt honored.”Despite setting records and enjoying a dazzling season, Yoo is not fully satisfied. She played 29 tournaments this year and finished in the top 10 nineteen times. Her top-10 finish rate of 65.6 percent led the tour, yet she lifted the winner’s trophy only once. By contrast, Hong Jeong-min (23) won three times with a 44.4 percent top-10 finish rate.“Before winning this season, I finished second or third five times, which was frustrating,” Yoo said. “As my desire to win grew, my focus narrowed. On final days, I often couldn’t perform at my best and missed many opportunities.”Yoo’s goal for the 2026 season is clear. She vies to be a multiple-tournament champion. “When I give another interview this time next year, I want to be asked, ‘How did you win so many tournaments?’” she said. “My only win this season was the KB Financial Star Championship, where I defended my title. The tournament coincidentally matches my age. Last year, I won the 19th edition at 19, and this year, I won the 20th edition at 20. As long as I am on the tour, I don’t want to give up this tournament.”김정훈 hun@donga.com