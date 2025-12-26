Unification Church lobbied for Korea-Japan tunnel



The Unification Church reportedly carried out organized lobbying, creating a so-called “VIP line” that included politicians and academics to advance long-standing projects such as the Korea-Japan undersea tunnel. In October 2021, five months before the 20th presidential election, church officials allegedly drew up a detailed roadmap. They planned to consolidate support for presidential and gubernatorial candidates who would legislate or implement policies related to the tunnel. The officials aimed to recruit 150 church members per district across 72 districts for campaigning. They also established affiliated organizations, including the Korea-Japan Tunnel Research Association, to send policy proposals to both parties’ presidential campaigns and engage directly with politicians.



The lobbying reportedly extended beyond the tunnel project. Evidence suggests church officials also targeted U.S. and Japanese ambassador appointments and parliamentary nominations once a new government took office. At key executive meetings, former global headquarters chief Yoon Young-ho and others reportedly said, “We need to enter the Blue House staff” and “A presidential bid could be possible in 2027.” Yoon allegedly arranged meetings between candidates from both parties and prominent U.S. politicians, noting that addressing cost issues would “strengthen ties. It is like taking out insurance.” Observers questioned how a religious leader could make such statements.



The prosecution was also reportedly a target of the church’s influence. A 2017 report to church leader Han Hak-ja, obtained by police, stated, “One prosecutor we wanted has been assigned to the Eastern Seoul District Prosecutor’s Office. We prepared for eight months.” A church official reportedly added, “We spent a busy Chuseok entertaining people from the Eastern Seoul Prosecutor’s Office.” At the time, the church had filed embezzlement charges against Han’s son over the sale of prime church property in Seoul amid asset disputes. This suggests the church may have lobbied the prosecution to influence the investigation in its favor.



The church’s broad lobbying activities show audacity, treating political figures as if they could be bought and attempting to enlist the prosecution to serve its interests. How far the organization intended to extend its influence remains unclear. The Unification Church maintains that Yoon’s actions were personal misconduct, but documents reported to Han Hak-ja and the mobilization of affiliated organizations indicate coordinated, church-wide political involvement. The number of politicians suspected of connections to the church continues to grow. Although both parties agreed to a special investigation, follow-up negotiations remain stalled. A swift, impartial inquiry is urgently needed.

