Indonesia considers buying 16 South Korean KF-21 jets

Indonesia is moving toward a contract to purchase 16 units of the KF-21 Boramae supersonic fighter jet during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s state visit to South Korea on March 31. If finalized, the deal would mark a multitrillion-won boost for South Korea’s defense industry and could also revive momentum in the two countries’ joint KF-21 development program, one of their most consequential bilateral projects. After Prabowo’s trip, French President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to make a state visit to South Korea.According to a government source on March 13, officials are working toward an agreement under which Korean President Lee Jae-myung and the Indonesian president would sign a contract for the purchase of 16 KF-21 fighter jets. Indonesia previously signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire 48 aircraft once the joint development program is completed. In recent years, however, Jakarta has taken a cautious approach, including signing procurement deals for other fighters such as France’s Rafale and Türkiye’s Kaan.Indonesia is now believed to be considering an initial purchase of 16 jets from the planned 48. As a partner in the KF-21 program, Indonesia had originally agreed to contribute 1.6 trillion won to the project. It later reduced its share to 600 billion won, saying it would accept a smaller transfer of technology in return for the lower financial commitment.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing on March 13 that President Prabowo will make a state visit to South Korea from March 31 to April 2. During a summit on April 1, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to deepen practical cooperation in trade and investment, defense and arms industry collaboration, and emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and infrastructure.French President Emmanuel Macron will make a two-day state visit to South Korea beginning April 2 and hold a summit with President Lee on April 3. The trip will mark the first visit by a French president to South Korea in 11 years and Macron’s first since taking office in 2017. With France holding this year’s Group of Seven presidency, attention is also focused on whether Macron will invite Lee to attend the G7 summit scheduled for June in Evian.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com