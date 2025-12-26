Samsung previews AI appliances at CES 2026

Samsung Electronics on Dec. 25 released a teaser video for home appliances ahead of CES 2026, the world’s largest information technology and consumer electronics exhibition, scheduled for January in Las Vegas. The video highlights five decades of home appliance evolution and marks the first time Samsung has publicly released a teaser for its appliances ahead of CES.The video showcases past innovations, including a 1980 air conditioner equipped with a microcomputer chip, a 1982 multipurpose microwave with a display screen, and a 1985 refrigerator with voice guidance. It also features appliances integrated with the voice assistant Bixby in 2018, along with recent AI-powered home appliance functions.Earlier, on Dec. 19, Samsung released a separate teaser video chronicling the evolution of its TV products through its newsroom and YouTube channel. The video traces technological advances from the 1975 launch of the “Economy TV” to cathode-ray tube color TVs, liquid crystal displays, light-emitting diode (LED) TVs, quantum dot LED (QLED) models, and micro RGB displays.Samsung plans to hold a new home appliance unveiling event, “The First Look 2026,” at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Jan. 4, two days before CES opens. The event will focus on the theme “Your AI Daily Companion” and will include exhibitions and related forums through Jan. 7.“Samsung AI home appliances are approaching another turning point," Samsung said. "At CES, we will showcase unique experiences that understand users’ daily lives more deeply and significantly enhance life’s value.”이동훈 dhlee@donga.com