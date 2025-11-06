Former first lady acknowledges gifts, denies quid pro quo

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee has, for the first time, acknowledged receiving two Chanel handbags from the Unification Church through spiritual practitioner Jeon Seong-bae. Since prosecutors launched an investigation in April, she had consistently denied the allegation during both the special counsel’s inquiry and the subsequent trial, but she reversed her position and admitted to it 189 days later.On Nov. 5, Kim issued a statement through her legal team, saying, “I deeply apologize for my shortcomings. As the spouse of a public official, I should have exercised greater caution, but my inappropriate conduct has disappointed the public, for which I feel deep remorse,” thereby acknowledging receipt of the gifts. She added, however, “There was no solicitation or quid pro quo, and I categorically deny receiving the Graff necklace.”Earlier, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office launched an investigation on April 30, searching the Acro Vista residence in Seoul’s Seocho District of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim. The probe focused on allegations that the couple accepted items, including two Chanel handbags and a Graff diamond necklace, from the Unification Church in exchange for favors.The investigation was later transferred to the special prosecutor’s office led by Min Jung-ki. On Aug. 6, Kim was summoned for questioning, during which she denied all charges, stating she had never received gifts such as the Chanel handbags. She repeated this claim during her pretrial detention hearing six days later and continued to deny the allegations after being formally charged and brought to trial.However, on Nov. 3, Kim submitted a statement to the court along with a bail request, asking to be tried while released and acknowledging that she had received the two handbags. Legal experts suggest that, facing a series of unfavorable court testimonies ahead of the bail hearing, Kim adjusted her strategy to admit receiving the gifts while denying any exchange or quid pro quo.송혜미 기자 1am@donga.com