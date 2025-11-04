Study finds high ADHD medication use in Seoul Bundang

Seoul’s Gangnam and Seocho districts and Bundang in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, areas known for intense private education, have reported high rates of prescriptions for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, medication.On Nov. 3, the National Health Insurance Service presented research on these trends at the fall conference of the Korean Health Economics and Policy Association. The study examined the use of methylphenidate, a medication prescribed to treat ADHD. Methylphenidate temporarily raises dopamine levels, which can enhance concentration, earning it nicknames such as “study drug” or “focus booster.”Last year, about 327,000 people were prescribed methylphenidate, a fourfold increase from 2007. By age group, teenagers consistently accounted for the largest share of prescriptions from 2007 through last year. In 2024, first-time prescriptions surged for children and young adults aged 7, 13, 16, and 24, roughly corresponding to the ages when students enter elementary, middle, high school, and university.Prescription rates were highest in areas with a large proportion of affluent residents and strong demand for private education. Nationwide, Gangnam, Seocho, Bundang in Seongnam, Songpa, and Yongsan recorded the most prescriptions. Within Seoul, Daechi-dong in Gangnam, Banpo-dong in Seocho, Jamsil-dong in Songpa, and Ilwon-dong in Gangnam had the highest prescription rates relative to population last year. The researchers said there is a need for public discussion and policy measures to address the tendency to rely on medication for challenges that arise naturally during different stages of development.Meanwhile, last year, eight out of 10 South Koreans received prescriptions for gastrointestinal drugs, with an average of 165 pills per person. At the conference, the National Health Insurance Service presented an analysis of off-label use patterns for these medications. The agency said gastrointestinal drugs are often prescribed alongside treatments for common illnesses, such as colds, raising concerns about overuse, patient safety, and the financial burden on the national health insurance system.조유라 기자 jyr0101@donga.com