Pentagon chief emphasizes Indo-Pacific security cooperation visit

The U.S. Department of Defense said Oct. 26 that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will visit Hawaii, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea early next week. The trip aims to strengthen joint defense among Indo-Pacific nations amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions.The Pentagon said the visit will strengthen defense ties and reaffirm U.S. commitment to "peace through strength" and regional stability. It will stress the Indo-Pacific as a top strategic priority, urge allies to boost defense spending and contributions to collective security, and expand cooperation with regional partners.Hegseth will co-chair the 57th Security Consultative Meeting with South Korean Defense Minister An Kyu-baek on Nov. 4 in Seoul. The SCM is the top defense forum between the allies, where ministers review policies discussed in working-level channels, including the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue. The meeting will be the first SCM under both countries' new administrations and Hegseth's first official visit to South Korea.The Pentagon said it will highlight South Korea's plans to increase defense spending and share more responsibility for allied deterrence. Discussions are expected to cover South Korea's contributions, possible U.S. troop adjustments, and expanded strategic flexibility.In Hawaii, Hegseth will meet U.S. Indo-Pacific Command leaders to review combat readiness amid regional security challenges. In Japan, he will emphasize the need to quickly strengthen alliances in response to growing threats. In Malaysia, he will attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus to promote regional security cooperation. In Vietnam, he will discuss defense collaboration, including military trade and intelligence sharing. The Pentagon said Hegseth is expected to stress the importance of countering China throughout his tour.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com