Hyundai E&C wins first U.S. large nuclear contract

Hyundai Engineering & Construction will lead the basic design for a major U.S. nuclear power project, part of an energy initiative valued at about 700 trillion won.The company said Oct. 26 that it signed a contract with energy developer Fermi America on Oct. 24 at its Seoul headquarters to provide basic design services for four large reactors at the “Complex Energy and Artificial Intelligence Campus.” Hyundai E&C said this marks the first time a South Korean construction firm has secured a basic design contract for a large U.S. nuclear power plant.The Complex Energy and AI Campus is a private power grid project Fermi America plans to build on about 21.19 million square meters on the outskirts of Texas. The project will create 11 gigawatts of power infrastructure, including four large nuclear reactors, small modular reactors, and solar facilities, to supply electricity for a large AI data center.Under the contract, Hyundai E&C will develop site layouts, assess cooling system designs, and prepare budget and schedule estimates for the four reactors. The company said it plans to continue discussions in the first half of next year to finalize an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement.임유나 imyou@donga.com