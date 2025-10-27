Gimhae Airport considered likely venue for U.S.-China summit

The reception lounge at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, known as Naraemaru, is the leading candidate to host the U.S.-China summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30 in South Korea. The two sides are reportedly coordinating the meeting at Naraemaru, taking into account the leaders’ schedules, movements, and security requirements. With tensions high over U.S. tariff pressure and China’s rare earth export controls, attention is on whether the summit will produce a “Busan Agreement” signaling progress in bilateral talks.A government source said Oct. 26 that Naraemaru, the reception facility at Gimhae Airport, is actively being considered as the main candidate for the summit. Built in 2005 before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Busan, Naraemaru is located within the Air Force’s 5th Air Mobility Wing and was designed to host visiting heads of state. It features two reception rooms suitable for meetings and several adjoining facilities and has been used by foreign leaders in the past.A senior U.S. official confirmed in a pre-trip briefing that President Trump will host a bilateral meeting with President Xi in Busan. Naraemaru is favored for its secure location within a military air base and for its logistical convenience given the leaders’ tight schedules.Trump is expected to arrive in South Korea the morning of Oct. 29 and return the following afternoon, while Xi is scheduled to arrive Oct. 30 and depart Nov. 1. Given both leaders’ schedules, Gimhae Airport is considered the most practical site, capable of handling their aircraft. The Air Force’s recent renovation of Naraemaru has fueled speculation that the venue is being prepared for the summit.The summit will be the first meeting between Trump and Xi since Trump’s return to office, drawing attention to its duration. On Oct. 23, Trump said a “fairly long meeting” with Xi was planned, raising expectations for extended talks.National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac said on Oct. 26 that because the meeting will occur on neutral ground during a multilateral event, the two leaders are unlikely to spend an extended time negotiating. He added that some progress could be expected on specific trade issues, though the overall outcome remains uncertain.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com