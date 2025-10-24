Experts warn risks as Wegovy sold to minors

On Oct. 23, a reporter joined a Telegram chatroom selling Wegovy, an obesity treatment drug, and asked if minors could purchase it. The seller replied within a minute, confirming it was possible and outlining the procedure. They even suggested a 5 mg dose for a 17-year-old first-time user, effectively recommending a potent, legally restricted obesity medication to a minor without any verification.The reporting team found that Wegovy and other obesity medications were openly sold without prescriptions on overseas direct-purchase websites and Telegram channels.Buyers could receive the drugs by mail by providing only an email and address, with payment accepted via cryptocurrency or gift cards. Some channels stated, “Parental consent is not required” and promised same-day delivery for orders placed before 9 a.m. No identity verification was required.Experts warn that minors, who are more susceptible to side effects such as nausea and acute pancreatitis, could face serious health risks. South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has stated that Wegovy’s safety and efficacy have not been established for anyone under 18.Shim Kyung-won, a family medicine professor at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, said adolescents relying on obesity medications may experience rebound obesity or even osteoporosis. He emphasized that, in addition to cracking down on illegal sales, societal attitudes toward appearance-related pressure on youth need to change.소설희 기자 facthee@donga.com