President Lee backs possible U.S.-North Korea summit

President Lee Jae-myung said he would welcome and actively support a surprise meeting between the United States and North Korea.In an Oct. 23 CNN interview, Lee was asked whether a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could take place during the APEC summit. He said the likelihood was low but expressed full support if it occurred. The United Nations Command, which oversees Panmunjom, reportedly suspended special tours of the Joint Security Area during Trump’s visit, raising speculation that this was in preparation for a possible meeting.Lee said he trusts Trump has a genuine commitment to world peace and asked him to act as a peacemaker, signaling support for U.S.-North Korea dialogue amid North Korea’s refusal to engage directly with South Korea.When asked what message he would send if Kim were listening, Lee said that meeting and engaging in dialogue is a crucial first step toward resolving key issues.On South Korea-China relations, Lee noted that despite differing ideologies and political systems, China cannot be excluded from regional diplomacy. He said managing relations with China is delicate due to South Korea’s vital alliance with the United States and added that international relations cannot be divided simply into friends and non-friends, highlighting the issue’s complexity.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com