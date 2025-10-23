North Korea fires missiles ahead of APEC summit

North Korea fired two to three short-range ballistic missiles from Chunghwa, North Hwanghae Province, on Oct. 22. The launches were the first since President Lee Jae-myung took office. The provocation violated U.N. Security Council resolutions and came about five months after North Korea fired multiple SRBMs, believed to be the “North Korean Iskander” (KN-23) and a super-large multiple rocket launcher (KN-25), into the East Sea on May 8. Analysts say the launches were intended as a show of force ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju and U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched around 8:10 a.m. and traveled about 350 kilometers before landing in an inland area of North Hamgyong Province. Military officials believe the missiles were likely Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5, a KN-23 variant with a 4.5-ton warhead. North Korea claims the missile has a maximum range of 500 kilometers. The Chunghwa launch site is about 440 kilometers from Gyeongju and roughly 370 kilometers from the THAAD base in Seongju. A military source said the flight indicates North Korea may have been testing the heavy warhead variant launched last September.Meanwhile, 38 North, a U.S.-based North Korea monitoring site, reported Oct. 21 that satellite images show an engine test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province. Observers say North Korea could escalate provocations using weapons like the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, unveiled during the Workers’ Party of Korea’s 80th anniversary parade.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com