Netflix teams with Mattel, Hasbro for K-pop toys

Huntrix, the protagonist of Netflix’s animated series “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” will be turned into a Barbie doll.Netflix announced Oct. 21 that it signed a joint licensing agreement with Mattel and Hasbro to produce toys based on the series. The company called the deal unprecedented and said it would satisfy strong fan demand while marking a new milestone for the global hit.Mattel, known for Barbie dolls, will release a three-piece Huntrix doll set as its first product. Preorders start next month on Mattel Creations, with shipping expected next year. Additional merchandise, including action figures, accessories, and playsets, will also be offered.Hasbro, known for board games such as Scrabble and Battleship, will launch “Monopoly Deal: K-Pop Demon Hunters,” a card game centered on virtual real estate. Preorders will be available through Amazon and major U.S. retailers, with shipping beginning next year.Tim Kilpin, president of Hasbro’s toys, licensing, and entertainment division, said the game will extend the series’ world beyond the screen and give fans an immersive experience.CGV, a South Korean multiplex chain, will hold special sing-along screenings from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in more than 100 theaters nationwide, including CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall, where audiences can follow the original soundtrack. Fans may bring light sticks.이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com